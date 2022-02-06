Condolences flood for demise of India's Nightingale

Twitter was flooded with emotional condolence messages for the late singer.
It really is the end of an era.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022
Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us.
I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022
Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022
The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear about #LataMangeshkar ji’s demise. She will be fondly remembered for generations to come.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 6, 2022
The legendary singer, the Nightingale of India, who has sung more than 30,000 songs, has left the world! Heartfelt tributes! #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/qoIvvOPkNy— Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) February 6, 2022
देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी।— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022
जगभरातील कोट्यवधी संगीतप्रेमींच्या कानांना तृप्त करणारे अलौकिक स्वर आज हरपले.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 6, 2022
लतादीदींच्या आवाजाच्या परीसस्पर्शाने अजरामर झालेल्या गीतांच्या माध्यमातून हा स्वर आता अनंतकाळ आपल्या मनांमध्ये गुंजन करत राहील.
गानसम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! pic.twitter.com/U9Nhn1KrpE
I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022
Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022
Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022
