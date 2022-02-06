Condolences flood for demise of India's Nightingale

Chennai :

After the news of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar death broke early this morning, fans and personalities from various industries have been pouring in condolences.





The singer, had tested positive for Covid was diagnosed with pneumonia in early January and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.





Though having recovered from Covid, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.





Twitter was flooded with emotional condolence messages for the late singer.





Check out some tweets below:





It really is the end of an era.



Even as as Lata ji passes on from this physical realm - she will always live on and her voice will always be with us.



❤️ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 6, 2022





I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022





Not only music industry but India has lost it's soul today. This is truly a tragic news that the queen of melodies and Bharat Ratna has left us. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Om Shanti🙏 #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/WeEZgOUnQ5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 6, 2022





The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti 🙏#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022





Deeply saddened by the news of @mangeshkarlata Ji’s passing away. She leaves behind a huge legacy of songs which will be treasured for generations to come.May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family. #NightingaleofIndia#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/svW9iZsQb4 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 6, 2022





Deeply saddened to hear about #LataMangeshkar ji’s demise. She will be fondly remembered for generations to come.



The nation mourns your passing. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/qnwjQYIsY0 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 6, 2022





The legendary singer, the Nightingale of India, who has sung more than 30,000 songs, has left the world! Heartfelt tributes! #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/qoIvvOPkNy — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) February 6, 2022





देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022









I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades. pic.twitter.com/C9m3PfexyP — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 6, 2022





Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable. pic.twitter.com/rUNQq1RnAp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 6, 2022





Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice!

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022



