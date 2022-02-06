Sun, Feb 06, 2022

Condolences flood for demise of India's Nightingale

Published: Feb 06,202210:49 AM by Online Desk

Twitter was flooded with emotional condolence messages for the late singer.

Late Lata Mangeshkar (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Chennai:
After the news of acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar death broke early this morning, fans and personalities from various industries have been pouring in condolences.

The singer, had tested positive for Covid was diagnosed with pneumonia in early January and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Though having recovered from Covid, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Check out some tweets below:


