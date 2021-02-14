PM inaugurates Rs 4.4 thousand crore worth projects

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,486.4 crore in Tamil Nadu, including the Washermenpet-Wimco Nagar metro rail phase-I extension project, which was competed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.





Apart from the metro project, the Prime Minister also laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 3,640 crores, which amounts to a total of Rs 8,126.4 crore.





After inaugurating the projects, Prime Minister, in his address, stressed on 'Atma Nirbhar' by quoting all the projects including the indigenously developed MBT Arjun MK-1A and the modernisation of Kallanai canal, for which foundation stone was laid.





Modi also quoted the legendary Tamil poets Avvaiyar and Bharathiyar to highlight the importance of irrigation and 'Atma Nirbhar'. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Speaker P Dhanapal and Ministers were present at the event which was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.





Though leaders of alliance parties were present, politics and alliance were not discussed. Earlier in the day, a grand reception was accorded to Prime Minister as thousands of BJP and AIADMK supporters gathered on both the sides of the road to welcome him.





Traditional music was played and folk dancers were engaged to welcome Modi.