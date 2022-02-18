Crime and stench, Tondiarpet residents have had enough

Chennai :

From garbage segregation to menacing unlawful activities, Tondaiarpet (Zone 4) residents have a lot to complain about. Many of these issues, they rue, are left unattended despite multiple representations to the local body officials.





While the residents are demanding two separate bins for dry and wet waste, they want officials to be held accountable if they fail to take control of unlawful activities in the locality.





Prabhakaran Rajendran, General Secretary, Emaar Avenues Flat Owners’ Association at Tondiarpet said there are over 400 flats in the apartment complex but only a single Metro Water connection. “We requested for an additional water connection, but they are yet to grant it. Secondly, the garbage bin placed on the street remains full, so we asked the civic body to provide two bins to segregate dry and wet waste. But they asked us to keep new bins in the apartment.”





There is an open space near the apartment, occupied by autos and tempos. During night hours, it becomes a den of unlawful activities, including boozing in open, and residents find it difficult to pass through the way that stinks of urine.





“We request the police and corporation zonal office to control such activities and make the place into a green area. So, we want the local ward councillor to take steps to get this work done quickly,” he added.





Though the Covid cases have come down in the city, people are still not following protocol. It would be better if they create awareness among the people and ask them to wear face masks and maintain social distance. They can implement Covid vaccination camps inside the apartment to ensure everybody is fully vaccinated including the precaution dose.





“During the previous government, they arranged for mobile ration, instead of waiting in a long queue for hours they distributed things in the apartment every month. But after the present government came into power it was stopped, when we asked for a mobile ration they are yet to provide it,” said Prabhakaran.





He added that a good number of residents are planning to cast their vote for AIADMK because whenever we request to do something they implemented it immediately. “So, this time we would like to have a ward councillor from that party,” he said.