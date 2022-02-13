Fishers hit as supply from other states goes up

Chennai :

More supply coming in from neighbouring states and fall in footfall at the fishing harbour market affected fishermen in Kasimedu, who were hoping to earn a tidy profit during the weekend sale on Saturday.





After almost a year, the market received 40 tonnes of seafood and witnessed brisk sale last week, which enthused the fishermen and traders alike. However, even though more than 100 boats ventured into the sea, the catch was only about 20 tonnes this time around, they rued.





“We were expecting good business on the weekend. But more seafood stock arriving from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh impacted our sale,” said Rajan K, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.





Meanwhile, the number of customers was also less during the day, which led to higher wastage that in turn prompted traders to increase the price. “The price of seafood surged by 20 per cent, and are likely to remain the same even on Sunday,” he added.





Seer fish (vanjuram) was sold for Rs 600 per kg, black pomfret Rs 650, white pomfret Rs 800 - Rs 900, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 550 -Rs 650, crab Rs 300, prawns Rs 350, and anchovy (nethili) Rs 350 - Rs 400. In the past two days, more than 500 boats have gone for fishing. Hence, the market is expected to receive more seafood than usual in the coming few days. This may bring down the prices, said traders.





Meanwhile, the prices in retail shops in the city went up by double. “As the business was brisk last week, we expected the same today and stocked more seafood. But we received less than 50 per cent customers leading to more wastage. So, we are forced to double the prices to make up for the loss,” said Vivek M, a retailer in Anna Nagar.