No vehicles, except essential services allowed after NY's midnight till 5 am: Chennai Police

On Wednesday, the Chennai Police said 'No vehicles, except those on essential services, will be allowed to ply on the roads in Chennai, after midnight on Friday 31, December, till 5 am on 1 January 2022'
Chennai:
More details soon.
Published: Dec 30,202106:21 AM
Updated: Dec 30,202106:40 AM
On Wednesday, the Chennai Police said 'No vehicles, except those on essential services, will be allowed to ply on the roads in Chennai, after midnight on Friday 31, December, till 5 am on 1 January 2022'
Conversations