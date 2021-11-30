Chennai received 91 cm rainfall this month, says Met

Chennai :

The highest rainfall in Chennai was recorded in November 2015 with 102 cm, whereas this November the city received 91 cm of rainfall so far, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday. Meanwhile, two new low-pressure areas are likely to form over the south Andaman Sea and the Arabian Sea on November 30 and December 1 respectively.





“In 2015, Chennai received 116 cm of rainfall during the monsoon season of which 102 cm rainfall was recorded in November alone. However, Kancheepuram received the highest amount of rainfall with 106 cm in November 2015, while 81 cm and 72 cm of rainfall were recorded by Puducherry and Karaikal respectively. In November 2021, Puducherry received more rainfall with 104 cm, followed by Karaikal 102 cm, Chennai 91 cm, Chengalpattu 86 cm and Cuddalore 84 cm. So, the highest rainfall in Chennai has been recorded in 2015,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. As far as the forecast for Chennai is concerned, the sky is likely to be clear; light to moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity to occur for the next two days. Also, the rains will gradually reduce across the state in the coming days, Met officials said.





“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea on Tuesday; it will move towards west-northwest and concentrate into a depression on December 2. So, heavy rains are expected over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rains is expected to receive at a few places in the south Tamil Nadu and Western Ghats districts for the next 48 hours,” said Puviarasan.





“Another low pressure will form over the Arabian Sea on December 1, and it is likely to move towards Gujarat leaving Tamil Nadu with lesser impact,” he added.





Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days as the cyclonic storm is likely to blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph over the south Andaman Sea, central and eastern Bay of Bengal.