Stalin inaugurates 20 new power sub-stations

Chennai :

At a virtual inauguration event at the Secretariat, Stalin also virtually unveiled 40 power transformers set up in 39 electric sub-stations at a total cost of Rs 141.61 crore to increase the capacity by up to 712 MVA, an official release said.





The release stated that to ensure disruption free power supply, Tangedco and Tantransco have been strengthening the power distribution network and upgrading of the network considering the increasing power demand.





“As part of it, steps have been taken to reduce the line loss and maintenance cost of the distribution network while upgrading the network to meet the peak power demand and also to provide quality power supply to the consumers. Hence, setting up of additional sub-stations is necessary to ensure proper distribution of electricity in the state. As per the requirement, the new sub-stations and capacity addition of the sub-stations and additional transformers would be set up at the existing sub-stations by Tantransco and Tangedco,” the release said.