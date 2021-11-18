Thu, Nov 18, 2021

Depression to cross Chennai on early Friday morning

Published: Nov 18,202111:45 AM

Heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to occur as depression is expected to cross Chennai early Friday morning.

Sanitation workers trudging through the heavy rain. Photo: Justin
Chennai:
As per latest updates, the Low pressure area formed into depression in 310 kilometres away from Chennai, on Thursday morning.

The depression will cross northern TN districts and southern Andhra Pradesh coast.



The Indian Meteorological Department also warned that rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning.

