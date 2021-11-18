Depression to cross Chennai on early Friday morning

Chennai :

As per latest updates, the Low pressure area formed into depression in 310 kilometres away from Chennai, on Thursday morning.





The depression will cross northern TN districts and southern Andhra Pradesh coast.







A depression has formed over southwest Bay of Bengal at 0830 hours IST of today, the 18th November about 310 km southeast of Chennai. To move west-northwestwards and cross north TN and adjoining south AP coasts by the early morning of 19th Nov.@ndmaindia@NDRFHQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2021





The Indian Meteorological Department also warned that rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning.



