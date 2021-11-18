Red alert issued Chennai, 6 others in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As the low-pressure area over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked Low-Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu­ -South Andhra Pradesh coasts and is likely to form into a depression in the next 12 hours. Heavy to very heavy is expected in Chennai, Salem, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet.









The associated cyclonic circulation is expected to extend upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Along with the north coastal districts, surface wind with speed 30 to 40 kmph are likely to be witnessed. Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued to Thiruvannamalai.









The Indian Meteorological Department also warned that rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely to prevail over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamilnadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas till 19th November morning.