Low pressure area likely to turn into depression: Met department

Chennai :

The Indian Meteorological department in its latest update has informed that the low pressure area over Southeast & adjoining Southwest bay has become a well marked one. This could turn depression in the next 12 hours, the notification added.







♦ The LPA over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay now lies as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay off north Tamil Nadu-south AP coasts. It is very likely to intensify into a Depression during next 12 hours.

Attached: INSAT 3D image. pic.twitter.com/KxUCk5KKQB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 18, 2021





This weather development will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in areas like Rayalaseema, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu districts. The update has provided a caveat to the fishermen of TN, Puducherry and south Andhra to avoid venturing to the sea till 19th November morning. Wind warnings too were issued for the forementioned places.