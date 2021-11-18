Thu, Nov 18, 2021

Low pressure area likely to turn into depression: Met department

Published: Nov 18,202109:42 AM

Met department says the development would take place in the next 12 hours.

Representative Image.
Chennai:
The Indian Meteorological department in its latest update has informed that the low pressure area over Southeast & adjoining Southwest bay has become a well marked one. This could turn depression in the next 12 hours, the notification added.



This weather development will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains in areas like Rayalaseema, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu districts. The update has provided a caveat to the fishermen of TN, Puducherry and south Andhra to avoid venturing to the sea till 19th November morning. Wind warnings too were issued for the forementioned places.

