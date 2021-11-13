Madras HC directs SEC to live record LB indirect elections

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the direction while hearing a plea moved by S Kannan, a ward member from Marakkanam Panchayat Union, who submitted that his opponent was eyeing the president position and was threatening councillors supporting him.





Government pleader P Muthukumar informed the judges that the court had already directed the SEC to live record the proceeding following a petition by the AIADMK. “Therefore, the indirect elections will also be recorded,” Muthukumar said.





When the bench asked the government pleader when the SEC would complete indirect elections that has been pending in several districts, he replied that he would file his reply after consulting the commission. The court then granted the government’s request and asked it to complete the indirect elections by recording all the proceedings on CCTVs.





After making it clear that the CCTV grabs of the indirect elections must be preserved for 60 days, the bench disposed of the matter.