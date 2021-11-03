Wed, Nov 03, 2021

Bizman kidnap: Five policemen suspended

Published: Nov 03,202106:06 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

City police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal placed five of the six officials who were accused of kidnapping a city-based businessman in 2019.

Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Chennai:
An official told DT Next that the five officials up to the rank of inspector were placed under suspension, and added that only the government can take a decision on officers above the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

The complainant, Rajesh, alleged that Sivakumar, then assistant commissioner of Tirumangalam (now absconding), inspector Saravanan, now on VR, and sub-inspector Pandiaraj, three constables and others had illegally detained him, his mother, fiancé and her brother, in a farmhouse in Red Hills, and forced him to transfer properties in the name of a third person.

The CB-CID had registered a case after a petition was submitted to the DGP.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations