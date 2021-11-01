Woman found dead in house, partner missing in Ambattur

Police are looking for a 43-year-old man from Kerala, after his female friend was found dead in a house in Mannuerpet, CTH Road, near Ambattur.
Chennai: Police identified the deceased as Janaki, 39, of Tiruvannamalai, working in a private firm in Ambattur Estate while her male companion, Rijesh, 43, had been doing vegetable business in the area. Both were staying together for the last four months. The house owner on Saturday opened the house rented out to Rijesh after a foul smell started emanating. After he found the decomposed body of Janaki, Ambattur Estate police were informed and police recovered the body and shifted it to KMC for post mortem. Police said the death could have happened a couple of days ago and because Rijesh is missing he could have killed Janaki.
Conversations