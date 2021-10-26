Charge sheet filed against TN ex-Min for cheating actress

Chennai :

The charge sheet running into 341 pages has statements of 51 witnesses, of which five statements including that of the victim were recorded in the presence of a judicial magistrate as per Section 164 of CrPC, said sources. The others whose statements were recorded by the magistrate include two doctors and two police personnel.





While police had initially registered the case under six sections, two more sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 352 (criminal force) of IPC have been included, said a source.





The source also added that Section 201 of IPC (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) is likely to be included since the accused surrendered a different phone for investigation while he destroyed the phone he used during his offences. The report is expected soon, added the source.





Manikandan was arrested in June by Adyar all-women police after the victim lodged a complaint that the accused had a sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage and later threatened to murder her when she demanded conjugal rights.