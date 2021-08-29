Rains and time restrictions bring fish prices down by 10 percent at Kasimedu market

Chennai :

“Unlike other Sundays, the sale was dry as it is Krithigai today and tomorrow is Krishna Jayanthi, so the market received less than 1,000 people. Also, with continuous rainfall for the past few days, customers are not coming to the market to purchase, instead they purchase it from the retail vendors, which has affected our sales on the weekends,” said Prabhakaran R, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.





Though the traders were expecting an increase in the price, unfortunately, it has decreased by 10 percent due to shortage of supply, heavy rain, and time restriction at the market. Now, Seer fish (Vanjaram) sold for Rs 550 per kg, black pomfret Rs 430 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 300 per kg, crab Rs 250 per kg, prawn Rs 260 – Rs 300 per kg.





Nanjil P Ravi, spokesperson of Akila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam said that as the fishing ban on the West Coast has ended, and the city fish markets are receiving from other states, which have affected the business here. “Due to the time restriction the sale has severely affected, as the retail vendors and public are allowed to purchase only from 10 pm to 5 am, only limited customers are visiting the market.”





“Earlier, less than 100 boats went fishing due to a hike in diesel price, and from last week as there was continue rainfall and fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea due to strong winds, only limited boats are going for boating, and we have been receiving only around 80 tonnes of fish,” he added.