Unexploded bombshells retrieved near Uthukottai

Two unexploded rusted bombshells were retrieved from a lakebed near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur on Tuesday.

Chennai : Less than a foot in length, the shells, weighing about six kg, were found by Venkatesan of Ramanathapuram village at Pennalurpet police station jurisdiction when removing Karuvelam trees. On information, Pennalurpet police retrieved the shells. The bomb detection and disposal squad from Tiruvallur took them to the disposal ground in Gummidipoondi, keeping them in a box in a safe manner. Since Pennalurpet was used as an ammunition warehouse during World War II, the shells are suspected to be abandoned back then. It may be recalled that about seven tonnes of ammunition that reached various melting units in Tiruvallur by ship as scrap were disposed of safely in March.