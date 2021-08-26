Teen rapes mentally-ill woman, held

Chennai :

Police said the 23-year-old woman was the daughter of a couple from Puthunallur village near Sriperumbudur. Initially, one of them was going to work while the other was taking care of the daughter. Now, due to the pandemic, both of them were forced to work and had to leave their mentally challenged daughter alone at home.





The 17-year-old boy of the locality, who noticed that the woman was alone in the house, went to her and started to talk friendly for a couple of days.





Two days ago, he went inside the house and locked the door from inside and raped the woman.





After her parents of the woman returned home they found out what happened and filed a complaint at Sriperumbudur all-women police station.





Police, after an inquiry, arrested the teenager. Police said the boy was already arrested four years ago under Pocso Act for misbehaving with a three-year-old child. He was released last year and was living with his parents.





The boy was remanded in judicial custody and was sent to a government home.