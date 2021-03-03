Organ transplants resume at Stanley MCH

Chennai :

The doctors at the Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation at Stanley Medical College Hospital undertook a kidney transplant from a mother to her son as he was suffering from chronic renal failure. After not being able to find a donor, the patient’s mother decided to donate her kidney.





“The 30-year-old end-stage kidney failure patient was donated kidney by her 55-year-old mother. Considering the condition of the patient and the willingness of the mother to donate her kidney, we performed the transplant last week. The mother and her son both are doing well now,” said Dr JVS Prakash, head of the Department of Urology at the hospital.





The transplant was performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.





“The hospital has done as many as 733 live related transplants and 132 cadaveric transplants; on an average 40-45 renal transplants are done every year. However, the transplantations could not be taken up since the lockdown began and now we are again back to performing all the transplants that we offer at the hospital,” said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley MCH.





Currently, 19 patients are awaiting renal transplant surgery and will be done as per seniority and doctors will perform one transplant per week, said Dr Balaji.