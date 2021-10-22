STR refuses to dub for Maanaadu over pending remuneration

Chennai :

The makers of Maanaadu initially announced Deepavali day as the film’s release date along with Annaatthe and Enemy. Last week, the producer of the film Suresh Kamatchi announced that the release date has been pushed to November 25 as distributors would incur losses if Maanaadu joins the Deepavali race and acquire less number of screens. We get to hear that there are a few more reasons behind the film’s postponement. Sources in tinseltown told DT Next that a minor disagreement over remuneration between STR and Suresh Kamatchi is also a factor behind announcing November 25 as the release date. “Suresh Kamatchi owes Simbu a pending amount of over Rs 2 crore.





While the producer promised the actor that he would settle the amount after the release, Simbu isn’t convinced. He refused to dub for the film and has left for Mumbai to shoot for the next schedule of Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu. Suresh will be meeting the office bearers of producers’ council to discuss the issue and resolve it,” a source told us. Maanaadu will be on track for a November 25 release only if the actor dubs for it and the copies are sent to overseas markets by the second week of November. “He is expected to finish the dubbing in a day and we hope things will go smoothly for Maanaadu,” the source added.



