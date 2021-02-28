Ponniyin Selvan schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad

A marathon 50-day schedule has come to an end for team Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad. The shoot has been wrapped up earlier than planned.

Picture shared by Eka Lakhani on social media

Chennai : The costume designer of the film Eka Lakhani took to social media and posted a picture of her team along with director Mani Ratnam. Sharing the photo, Eka Lakhani wrote, “And one of the team with big boss himself! #ManiSir. Wrapping this monster of a sched with a full heart... Phew!!! Can’t believe we pulled this off in the COVID time. Thank you for all the support my girls! You guys kicked ass! Missing in the pic CK, our backbone and UB, our oxygen! Now for some sleep, spa time and lots of champagne! (sic).” The next schedule will commence in Jaipur in April for over a month before both parts of the magnum opus will be entirely wrapped up and the makers will begin working on the CG portions. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others. The film has music composed by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.