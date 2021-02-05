Atharvaa plays an angry young man in Sam Anton’s film

Chennai :

The latest news is that the project will go on floors in March. The official announcement of the project will be made on Friday. Talking to DT Next, Sam says, “Atharvaa plays the role of an angry young man. He even doesn’t think twice to hit a random person on the road.





This will be high on action followed by emotion, romance, and comedy. We have worked on both our fortes for this project and I hope it shapes well. We are going on floors in March.” The film will be produced by Pramod Films. “This is the most expensive film of our career (Atharvaa and Sam). We have been given the liberty to make neat content.





The film revolves around a police case file that takes place in 1992 and moves forward from there. We will be shooting it in a single schedule for 45 days in Hyderabad,” he reveals.





Sam says that the film is also being planned as a bilingual.





“Atharvaa has his niche market in Telugu as well after Gaddalakonda Ganesh and we could capitalise on that.” The untitled project also has Munishkanth in an important role.





“Munish runs a restaurant with Atharvaa and it adds to the fun part of the story. We have also roped in a yesteryear hero to play Atharvaa’s dad and an official announcement on it will be made soon,” he added. Sam says that the audition for the heroine is currently taking place.





Talking about the technical crew, the director said, “I will be retaining my old team. “Ruben as usual will take care of the editing and Krishnan will handle the camera. In a first, Ghibran is composing the music for my film. He is such a chilled out person. It’s like a group of friends chilling out,” he concluded