Ajith heads to Sikkim by bike for 4000-km road trip

Chennai :









Ajith with a fan in Varanasi

Apparently, Ajith was seen eating at a roadside chaat shop wearing winter clothes. Sources say that the actor started off to Sikkim on Sunday and will return to Chennai on bike, which is approximated 2,400 kms. “Totally he would be travelling 4,500 kms on his bike before he reaches Chennai,” said a source to DT Next. On the workfront, the actor has completed 90 per cent of his shooting for his upcoming flick Valimai directed by Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. “Six more days of Valimai shooting is left for which Morrocco could be the probable location. Initially, the team was supposed to shoot in Spain. However, alternate locations were considered and the team would fly to Morrocco before calling it a wrap.” Valimai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Nirav Shah. The cast comprises of Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Achyuth Kumar and Sumithra among others.