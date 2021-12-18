US-based Tiger Global invests for first time in Pakistan

New Delhi :

Started in 2020 by entrepreneurs Hasib Malik, Iman Jamall (one of the few female co-founders in the country) and Hisham Adamjee, CreditBook helps micro-entrepreneurs digitise and keep records of their transactions.





Other investors in the fresh round included Better Tomorrow Ventures, Firstminute Capital, Banana Capital, VentureSouq, Ratio Ventures and i2i Ventures, as well as individual investors Sriram Krishnan and Julian Shapiro, it was reported.





CreditBook aims to improve the financial outcomes of small and medium businesses across Pakistan. Starting with a simple digital ledger, the company has been building secure software for millions of businesses to manage their credit, sales and expense cycles.





CreditBook in May this year raised $1.5 million in seed funding in a round that included both international and local investors. The app helps micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with their bookkeeping and cash flow management. CreditBook also sends reminders on WhatsApp and SMS which makes payment recollection three times faster.





Two of the company’s founders - Jamall and Malik - were recently named in the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 List in the Social Impact category.