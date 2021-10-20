Get the festive glow

New Delhi :

To complement the current products, starting this festive season, the brand will offer the Kumkumadi Brightening Bi-Phase Essence and Kumkumadi Clarifying and Brightening Cleansing Oil across the stores and online boutique. Both new offerings contain Kama Ayurveda's iconic Kumkumadi Thailam -- the essential ingredient that enhances radiance and brightens dull skin.





Shake, Open, Spritz: The Kumkumadi Brightening Bi-Phase essence presents the Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam in an easy-to-use mist, for fresh, radiant skin while at home and even on the go. Containing natural ingredients, including Pure Kashmiri Saffron, Liquorice, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Plant-based emollients, the Bi-Phase is a lightweight formula that plumps, softens and illuminates skin. The non-greasy essence locks in essential moisture in the skin, while the Kumkumadi Thailam lends a dewy glow; and can be used at any time of the day, across seasons.





The Kumkumadi Brightening Bi-Phase is available in 30ml for Rs 2,295





Get, Set, Cleanse: The Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil gently removes impurities, environmental pollutants & makeup without drying out the skin. This lipid-replenishing oil is enriched with the Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam, based on an ancient Ayurvedic recipe. It gently lathers on moist skin to deep cleanse and imbue it with an after-rinse glow. Pure ingredients, including Pure Kashmiri Saffron, Liquorice & Indian Madder, Centella Asiatica and Citron Fruit work on the skin to reduce pigmentation, build collagen and retain elasticity, making the Cleansing Oil a perfect addition to skincare regime before a night out on the town or a restful night in.





The Kumkumadi Clarifying & Brightening Cleansing Oil is priced at Rs 1,995 for a 100ml bottle.