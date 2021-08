Science For An Effective Skincare Regime

New Delhi :

Face serums have been featured in the advanced skincare glossary for some time now. Do you wonder what all the hype is about?





Well, face serums are a proven solution for a host of skincare concerns and are worth adding to your skincare routine. Serums are usually formulated with up to 2-3 active ingredients like skin acids, vitamins, antioxidants, etc. which penetrate deep into your skin to target specific skin concerns like dryness, wrinkles, large pores, and dark spots.





Serums work more efficiently since they are light, penetrate deeper, and are easily absorbed by the skin. Introducing a serum in your skincare regimen can be the single most effective step you take towards healthy and impeccable skin. Face serums do what most skincare products can't - they go deeper into the skin and give a hydration boost, reduce blemishes, fight aging signs. Having said that, skincare is a journey, and one must be consistent and patient with it to see maximum results!





Nykaa SKINRX launched by Nykaa features four high-performing gender-neutral serums, to address the most common Indian skin woes. These power-packed serums are committed to helping you achieve the best version of your skin. Every formulation is enhanced with clinically proven active ingredients that work together in appropriate concentrations to give you visible results. Addressing the most common concerns for Indian skin, it brings extensive scientific research to give you the skin of your dreams with gentle, dermatologically tested formulations. The range features the following serums to target specific skin concerns:





SKINRX 10 per cent Niacinamide Serum





Benefit: Visible brightness, reducing blemishes, acne marks, and congested pores





Target Concerns: Dark Spots, Blemishes, Dullness, Uneven Skin Tone





Ingredients: Combination of 10 percent Niacinamide + 1 percent Zinc + 1 percent Alpha Arbutin Skin type: Suits all skin types





Niacinamide is an active form of Vitamin B3 that targets dark spots and blemishes. It also reinforces the skin's protective barrier, shielding it from the effects of pigmentation. 1 percent zinc is antibacterial and anti-inflammatory in nature and is quite effective in both preventing and diminishing the severity of acne and smoothening the skin's texture. Along with these two powerful ingredients it has 1 percent Alpha Arbutin which is a highly effective skin brightening activity. It fades dark spots and pigmentation by suppressing the melanin-stimulating enzymes in the skin, promoting an even skin tone. It can be used for both am and pm routines. This lightweight vitamin and mineral formula effectively fades dark spots and blemishes, while fighting dullness to brighten the skin and induce an even skin tone.





SKINRX 2 percent Hyaluronic Acid Serum





Benefit: Provides extreme hydration for plump and smooth skin





Targets concerns: Dryness, Dehydration, fine Lines





Ingredients: 2 percent Hyaluronic Acid + 1 percent Marine Algae + 1 percent Vitamin B5 Skin type: Suits all skin types





It is an intensely hydrating daily-use serum that maintains and boosts the skin's moisture, to revive dry skin and promote a smooth, hydrated complexion. Hyaluronic Acid is a multi-molecular combination that ensures hydration seeps through different layers of the skin. This Serum has 2 percent Hyaluronic Acid which is known for its humectant properties, hyaluronic acid pulls in moisture from the surroundings and locks it into the skin to keep it adequately hydrated. This boosts hydration and helps smoothen fine lines to reveal plump, supple skin. 1 percent Marine Algae is an antioxidant that helps protects the skin from environmental stressors such as allergens and bacteria. It also plays an active role in replenishing skin lipids, thereby keeping the skin moisturized. The third active being 1 percent Vitamin B5is a hydrating ingredient that allows moisture to penetrate the skin, leaving it smooth and soft. It also carries anti-inflammatory properties, which have a healing effect on the skin. This serum can be used for both am and pm routines.





SKINRX 2 per cent Salicylic Acid Serum





Benefit: Provide acne solution





Targets concerns: Enlarged pores, Acne, Blackheads, Whiteheads





Ingredients: 2 percent Salicylic Acid + 1 percent Witch Hazel + 1 percent Pepper Berry Skin Type: Acne-prone oily skin





Salicylic Acid is a gentle exfoliating formula that works deep within the skin to fight off acne and reduce blackheads and whiteheads to give clearer healthier skin. Salicylic is also known as BHA (beta hydroxy acid) which effectively treats acne by deeply exfoliating the skin and removing dead skin cells. It also reduces blackheads and whiteheads and unclogs the pores to reveal clear skin. The serum also has Witch Hazel which acts as an astringent to shrink and tighten pores. It is also anti-inflammatory in nature and has a soothing effect on sensitive skin. The third act in the serum is Tasmanian pepper berry which is anti-inflammatory in nature and provides relief from itching and burning sensations, and thus has a calming effect on sensitive skin. If you're just starting out with BHAs, limit the use of the SKINRX 2 percent Salicylic Acid Serum to every alternate day, increasing frequency to once a day gradually. BHAs tend to make your skin susceptible to sunburn, so limit sun exposure and use sun protection even when home or stepping out.





SKINRX 2 percent Advanced Retinol Serum





Benefit: Age Defence, aids in reducing wrinkles and fine lines, gives radiant skin Targets concerns: Wrinkles, Fine Lines, Dullness, Uneven skin tone





Ingredients: 2 percent Advanced Retinol + 1 percent Australian Caviar Lime + 2 percent Lactic Acid Skin Type: All skin types





This serum is an anti-aging powerhouse that targets fine lines and wrinkles to renew the skin. A derivative of Vitamin A, retinol is a potent anti-aging ingredient that softens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It further hydrates the skin and accelerates skin cell renewal to reveal a radiant and revitalized complexion. This serum comes with an addition of 1 percent Caviar Lime which is a rich source of AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids). Australian Caviar Lime is a daily gentle exfoliant that promotes a brighter, younger, even skin tone. Part of the AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) family, another ingredient in this serum is lactic acid which is known to smoothen fine lines, wrinkles, and firm the skin by stimulating collagen renewal. It is also a gentle exfoliant with moisturizing properties. This serum should be only used at night-time. If you're a newcomer to retinoids, limit the use of the SKINRX 2 percent Advanced Retinol Serum to 1 or 2 times a week, increasing the frequency slowly. Avoid using Vitamin C and Retinol together. One should always use Vitamin C in the morning and Retinol at night.





The house of Nykaa brings to you the perfect solution in a bottle to kick start this journey, packed with science-backed formulations.