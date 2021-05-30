Early monsoon skincare

New Delhi :

Due to the increase in humidity, our skin looks greasy and clogged pores become a regular occurrence. Similarly, our hair becomes more greasy and the scalp gets congested due to excess moisture. So what's the solution then? We need to stick to a skincare and hair care routine that works in this sort of weather. Megha Asher, COO and CO Founder, Juicy Chemistry suggests:Skincare tips:





* Cleansing: Given how greasy and congested the skin can get, it is important to thoroughly cleanse it with a cleanser that won't dry out the skin. Our super fatted cleansers made from saponified oils and botanical extracts are a great choice. Depending on your skin type, you can choose a cleanser accordingly. Be sure to cleanse twice a day -- in the morning and at night, before heading to bed.





* Exfoliation: Exfoliating the skin is essential as it gets rid of dead cells, helps clean out pores, and keeps this skin looking radiant. Exfoliate 1 to 2 times a week.





* Mist: Given all the humidity, you probably don't want something too heavy, so go light with your thick creams. Instead, think about adding a refreshing toning mist or floral water into your routine. Follow up with a face oil or moisturizer, whatever you prefer.





* Masking: Facemasks give an extra boost of nourishment to the skin and are a great pick-me-up. Depending on your skin concerns, you can opt for a mask that works for you.





* Face oil/moisturizer: Many are of the opinion that oils are too thick, too greasy, and clog pores. The truth is that it isn't necessarily the case. Oils such as Rosehip, Jojoba, and Hemp Seed oils are great for the skin and have a low comedogenic rating -- meaning they won't clog your pores. In fact, Hemp Seed oil is known to help with acne and Jojoba oil matches the consistency of the sebum our skin naturally produces! These oils work quite well for the skin, even during the daytime. Just make sure the oil is the second last part of your skincare routine, the last step being your sunscreen -- during the daytime, of course.





* Sunscreen: Just because it is cloudy, outside does not mean it is okay to give your sunscreen a miss! UV rays penetrate through the clouds and even through windows so make sure you are applying sunscreens regularly.





* Skip makeup: We are all largely spending time at home so it is time to give rest to your makeup; let your skin breathe instead!





Haircare tips:





* Using the right oil: The good old champi need not be given a miss. In fact, it might help balance the scalp. Use a lightweight oil or blend of oils that'll do the trick for you.





* Choosing the right shampoo: Humidity calls for thorough cleansing of the scalp. Using a gentle shampoo gets rid of the buildup and balances and nourishes your scalp. Be sure to apply the shampoo to your scalp only! Otherwise, you will dry out your hair.





* Use a leave-in conditioner: Frizziness is a common concern in the wetter months and leave-in conditioners are quite effective at nourishing the hair and making the strands feel smoother and softer to the touch.