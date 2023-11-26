8 districts of TN, including Chennai likely to receive rain in next 2 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Sunday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in eight districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, in the next two hours under the influence of easterly wind prevailing over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

According to the RMC, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, and Dharmapuri are likely to receive rain till 10 am.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy rain lashed Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts, and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Owing to the rain, the authorities announced a holiday for schools in the districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow warning for coastal districts of the State.

Meanwhile, as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on November 27, Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Monday.