5 held for abusing girl in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested five persons under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl on Friday and recording it.

Abinesh (21) from Papanasam in Thanjavur had an affair with a 17-year-old girl from his locality.

On December 19, Abinesh contacted the girl and asked her to come to a coconut grove.

When she went there, Abinesh and his friends Srikanth (21), Aravindan (21) and Sridharan (24) suddenly assaulted the girl and sexually abused her and one of them was video recording it.

The girl managed to escape from them and passed on the information to her neighbours and later her parents.

Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the Child Line and the Child Welfare officers who visited the girl lodged a complaint with the Papanasam All Women police. Based on the information by the girl, the police registered a case and arrested all five. They were lodged in the prison.