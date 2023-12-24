35-year-old man drowns during bid to save son

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man drowned in a pond on a private land in Otteri on Friday after he saved his son.

The deceased was identified as Ilayarajah, a daily wage worker.

On Friday, he along with his son, Sai Krishnan (12) went fishing at a pond in Otteri when the incident happened.



Sai Krishnan who was standing at the pond’s edge slipped and fell in and his legs got struck in the sludge. Ilayarajah immediately went into the pond and managed to pull his son out and pushed him to safety.

However, his legs got caught in the sludge and he could not come out of the pond. The boy rushed home and informed his mother, Geethanjali (29) who went there with police and rescue personnel.

Ilayarajah was fished out of the pond and moved to the hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Police investigations revealed that Ilayarajah knew swimming, but could not help himself out of the pond.

“The pond is in a private property where rainwater from the recent rains had stagnated,” police said. Otteri Police have egistered a case.