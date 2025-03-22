3 held for kidnapping youth over love affair in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Friday arrested three youngsters for kidnapping a college student to threaten his sister for failing to reciprocate love.

Police said Surya (22) had befriended a 20-year-old girl through his friend. When he proposed to her and pestered her to reciprocate his love, the girl started to avoid him.

She informed her brother, also studying in a college, about the incident. Police said her brother along with friends asked Surya to mend ways.

Meanwhile, the accused with his three friends Kalaiarasan (19), Shankar (21) and Thirumurugan (21) kidnapped her brother in a car from Podanur.

Surya then informed the girl and threatened to kill him if she did not marry him. She informed police, who later rescued the victim and arrested the trio.