2024 LS polls: NJP to contest with BJP-led NDA alliance in TN

CHENNAI: A C Shanmugam, founder and president of New Justice Party (NJP) on Sunday announced that his party will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha polls with the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state, adding that he will contest under the Lotus symbol of BJP.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the BJP Tamil Nadu Parliamentary election in-charge Arvind Menon here, Shanmugam said, "Since the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will decide who will be the next Prime Minister, we (NJP) have decided to remain with the BJP-led NDA alliance and face the election. Since 1998, we have been in alliance with the BJP. With Narendra Modi announced as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the third term, the NJP continued to be part of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the state."

He further said the BJP, which leads the NDA alliance, will announce the number of seats, allocated to NJP soon.

"As the partner of the NDA alliance, I have been invited to participate in the public meeting in which PM Modi will take part in Palladam on February 27 and in the public meeting in Tirunelveli on February 28. I will definitely participate in both the meetings," he added.

Meanwhile, sources with BJP said that the BJP election in-charge Arvind Menon also held a meeting with Tamil Manila Congress (M) leader GK Vasan on Sunday.

"The alliance was sealed with TMC. Vasan will officially announce about joining the BJP-led NDA alliance on Monday," sources noted.