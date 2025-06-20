Yoga Day 2025 Special: Celebs, citizens and experts across Tamil Nadu share what yoga means to them

CHENNAI: Daily Thanthi and DT Next mark International Yoga Day 2025 with on-ground sessions across Chennai and Tamil Nadu on June 21, bringing communities together, as part of our “Breathe. Stretch. Connect" campaign.

As part of the campaign, we also explore the many dimensions of yoga—through expert tips, celebrity insights, and stories on the evolving forms of the ancient practice.

Explore our videos, articles, and web stories that spotlight how yoga continues to shape everyday lives.

Actor-politician Sarathkumar launches Daily Thanthi & DT Next's Yoga Day campaign – a celebration of health and wellness with special content from celebs, experts, and practitioners – culminating in a large-scale yoga event on June 21 across Tamil Nadu.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev urges young people to practice yoga as a powerful tool to combat drug addiction, promoting mental clarity, discipline, and holistic well-being.

Actor Sakshi Agarwal elaborates on her favourite asanas and how practicing yoga has a positive impact on one's physical and mental well-being.

Actor Pugazh shares benefits of yoga

Divya Sathyaraj speaks about the benefits of yoga













