Walking Yoga: A new way to breathe, move, and stay calm

CHENNAI: Many people know that both yoga and walking provide many benefits to the body. However, the combination of both, known as 'walking yoga,' involves mindful movement and breath control during walking.

‘Yoga’ is usually practised in a sitting or standing position. In contrast, ‘walking yoga’ involves coordinated movement with conscious breathing. This emphasises maintaining mental calmness and breath awareness during movement, according to a Daily Thanthi article.

People who regularly walk can easily practice walking yoga. To begin, the mind should be calm; there should be no room for distracting thoughts. Practitioners of walking yoga coordinate their breathing with their steps, inhaling over four steps and exhaling over the next four. While walking, it can be combined with favourite yoga poses by keeping the arms well extended and shoulders straight.

It can also be performed in a standing position with controlled breathing and simple arm movements.

Benefits of Walking Yoga

* Improves blood circulation

* Strengthens the body muscles

* Enhances mobility of the joints

* Helps in weight loss

* Improves heart health

* Mental benefits

* Reduces stress

* Improves peace of mind

* Helps for deep sleep

* Increases mental clarity

* Controls unnecessary tension

* Creates awareness of breathing

* Improves memory