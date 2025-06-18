International Yoga Day: Andhra govt conducts high-level review meeting at VMRDA office

VISAKHAPATNAM:The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday conducted a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam to finalise preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

The event, which is expected to attract a record turnout of five lakh people, will be held with massive arrangements in place to ensure smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Achennaidu, DBV Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Angani Satya Prasad, along with MP Bharat, coalition MLAs from Uttarandhra, and several other public representatives. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressed the press after the meeting and shared major details about the event.

"The people of Visakhapatnam are fortunate to organise the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam," she said.

She added that the state government had taken the International Yoga Day very seriously and that the Chief Minister supervised the arrangements. Highlighting the significance of the event, she said, "Yoga is a gift from India to the world. Yoga is a part of life. We are moving Andhra Pradesh towards a healthy Andhra Pradesh."

To ensure proper management of the event, officials said that 326 compartments had been prepared to accommodate participants. More than 2,000 CCTV cameras were installed across the venue to monitor the crowd and maintain security.

"We are taking precautions to avoid traffic problems. We are taking steps to prevent any untoward incidents," Anitha stated.

As part of the government's health and safety measures, each participant will be provided with a yoga mat, a T-shirt, and an ORS bottle.

In case of rain, the event will be shifted to Andhra University (AU) without delay.

"If it rains, we will set up in the AU without any problem," the Home Minister said.

Home Minister Anitha called on all the people of Visakhapatnam to participate in large numbers and make the event a grand success. As India prepares to mark a decade of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the city of Visakhapatnam, chosen as the national host for the 11th edition, witnessed a comprehensive field visit and high-level review meeting on June 15 by senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, said a statement.

As June 21 approaches, Visakhapatnam stands ready to showcase how yoga can bridge communities, enhance well-being, and reflect India's commitment to "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."