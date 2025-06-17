How yoga helps in tackling post-partum challenges in young mothers

CHENNAI: The day since pregnancy gets confirmed, it is crucial for women to take the necessary steps in managing the challenges of pregnancy, both physically and mentally. It is important for mothers to navigate the post-partum depression.

“The most difficult problem most of the mothers face is the physical and mental issues, and we tend to work at a different pace compared to our older selves. We need to breastfeed the baby every two hours. And, our mind and body undergo huge shifts. In that journey, somehow we lose track of taking care of ourselves,” says Rohini Manohar, founder of Chennai Yoga Studio. She also adds that these hurdles push people into depression.

Listing how yoga helps in tackling post-partum challenges, the yoga instructor shares, “Yoga helps us to become more aware of our body. When the posture is wrong while sitting or lying down, an internal voice reminds us to correct the pose. Moreover, it acts as an anchor mentally, as we have to be available for the baby all the time. One will stay steady through this challenging phase and start embracing the positive things of motherhood.”

She also notes that mothers in their mid-30s usually opt for yoga during both the pre-natal and post-partum periods. “We tend to feel depressed only when the mind is not prepared. Keeping the body and mind aware of reality is crucial. And it is significant to use the nine-month pregnancy phase to prepare yourself through a mindful approach,” she notes.













Regarding practical suggestions, Rohini states that meditation helps to calm the chaos in the mind. Yoga provides a sense of serenity through breathing techniques and visualisation. “In the third trimester, asanas are practised to open the hips and keep the pelvic area loose and comfortable, for a short and easy delivery,” Rohini adds, sharing that only through yoga she was able to give birth to her baby in one hour.

For young mother Kiruthika, yoga has made her life easier and more manageable. The 24-year-old says, “I still remember those dark days, feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and disconnected from my baby and the world around me. As a new mum, I thought I'd be filled with joy and love, but postpartum depression had other plans. Some of the challenges I faced were constant worry about my baby's health, my ability to care for them, and fear of not being good enough. Mood swings, lack of sleep, hormonal changes and feeling drained are additional burdens to the already depressed phase.”

Some of the asanas that have helped the young mum in battling her postpartum depression include balasana for a relaxed back, hips, and mind; marjaryasana to improve flexibility; viparita karani for reducing swelling; and salamba bhujangasana to strengthen back muscles and improve posture, along with meditation.

Rohini shares that yoga is essential for holistic living. “We find post-partum difficult because we are unable to accept and adapt to the new version of us after delivery. The child demands our attention and care all the time. As we are not used to it, we find ourselves lost in the process of being a good mother. Yoga gives the mental strength to successfully navigate through this,” she concludes.