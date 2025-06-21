Fervour marks International Yoga Day celebration in TN

CHENNAI: Fervour marked the International Yoga Day celebration in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, and a massive yoga session in Madurai led by Governor RN Ravi was the cynosure of all eyes.

The Governor performed yoga asanas, including Vrksasana, Bhujangasana, and Dhanurasana. According to the organisers, Velammal Group of Institutions, 10,000 students participated in the celebration.

Union Minister L Murugan participated in the celebration at the National Institute of Siddha, Chennai, while former Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, accompanied by BJP functionary and actress Namitha, took part in an event in Gudiyatham.

“Yoga is a wonderful medicine that calms the mind that is stuck in the cycle of various thoughts, strengthens the body that is tired without adequate rest, improves health and extends life,” said BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran.

He further said, “Today, on International Yoga Day, let us also engage in yoga practice. Let us pave the way for the creation of a disease-free India.”

The eleventh International Yoga Day was also celebrated by the Armed Forces in Chennai. About 500 personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, CISF and NCC cadets took part in the event held at the serene beach close to the Indian naval base INS Adyar, here.

“The demonstrations of yoga were focused on the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health” and jointness of the Tri-Services and other security forces,” a release here said.

Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area of Indian Army along with senior officers of the Tri-Services and, families participated in the event.

The celebrations reflected the shared commitment of the defence services to holistic health and mental resilience through the timeless practice of Yoga, the release said, and added that the event marked the global celebration of this age-old practice.

Later, speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Brar hailed the importance of yoga to the body and spirit of soldiers and the public. He said the defence forces were always united in military operations, as witnessed during Operation Sindoor. The united and integrated approach was an integral part of the defence forces in India, he said.

BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership in making yoga a global movement and highlighted the importance of yoga in everyone's life.

The SKDT Telugu Primary School, Villivakkam, here, and several other educational institutions organised various events to mark the International Yoga Day.

Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Kaushal Kishore, inaugurated the celebrations at the Railway Officers Club at Nungambakkam, here. All six divisions of the Southern Railway and the workshops of the Southern Railway organised various activities as part of International Yoga Day.

According to BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad “the Yoga Andhra movement, launched by the Prime Minister aims to foster a strong yoga culture across all states in India, serving as a global example.”

This initiative seeks to create a network of one million yoga practitioners. "Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has successfully implemented this vision, demonstrating how states can lead health revolutions," he added.