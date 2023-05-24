World

WHO condemns Russia's aggression in Ukraine in vote

Reuters

LONDON: The World Health Organization assembly passed a motion on Wednesday condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine, including attacks on healthcare facilities. The motion passed by 80 votes to 9, with 52 abstentions.

The Western-led motion, put forward at the U.N. agency's annual meeting, also called for an assessment of the impact of Russia's aggression on the health sector. There was no immediate reaction from Russia. Moscow has consistently denied targeting civilians during what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

