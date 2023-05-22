Iran condemns deadly 'terrorist' attack on border guards

TEHRAN: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned a "brutal and cowardly terrorist" attack in southeastern Iran that killed six border guards and injured one.

Making the remarks in a statement published on the Ministry's website, Nasser Kanaani said on Sunday that the terrorists aimed to deter Iran and Pakistan from pursuing closer cooperation and friendship, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saturday night attack at a border police station of Sistan and Baluchestan province came after Iranian and Pakistani leaders attended an inauguration ceremony at the Pishin-Mand crossing of the common border, he added.

Kanaani said Iran expects the Pakistani government to beef up security along the common border as previously agreed.

The terrorists attacked the guards in an attempt to enter Iran by force, according to local prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi.

The attackers were identified as members of the Jaish al-Zulm group, a separatist group that Iran says is linked with al-Qaeda, Iranian Students' News Agency reported, citing Shamsabadi.

Shamsabadi said judicial orders have been issued for arresting them.