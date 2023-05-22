Imran receives luxury tax notice for Zaman Park residence

LAHORE: Pakistan Punjabs excise and taxation department on Monday sent a luxury tax notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, media reports said.

The department has issued a notice to Khan for payment of Pak Rs 1,440,000 for the house where he currently stays. The last date for filing the tax was May 12, but the notice was sent on Monday, The News reported.

According to the excise and taxation department, the PTI chief's old house in Zaman Park has been demolished, while a new house was constructed in its place which is owned by him and his sisters, the report said.

The department added that the record of the house was sought from Khan last month which he has submitted. After estimation, according to the provincial tax collecting authority, a luxury tax challan worth Rs 1,4,40,000 was sent to the deposed Prime Minister for which the last date of submission is Monday (May 22).

As per the department, the cricketer-turned-politician has received the notice. The PTI chairman had earlier filed his tax regularly. But if he fails to do it this time, he will be sent another notice as per the law.

Last month, the department had issued a notice to the politician's mother, the late Shaukat Khanum, for assessment of luxury house tax.

The notice issued had directed Khan to clear the arrears under the luxury tax amounting to Pak Rs 3.6 million.

According to a notification available with The News, the notice was served in the name of Khan's late mother Shaukat Khanum's Zaman Park residence. His late mother, a housewife, passed away around 38 years ago in 1985 due to cancer. The property continues to be in her name.

To deliver the notice, a two-person excise and taxation team travelled to Zaman Park. The PTI chairman owes Rs 3.6 million in taxes, as per the department. It was also alleged that if no compliance is made with the notice, the Election Commission of Pakistan would be approached, The News reported.