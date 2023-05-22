World

5.6-magnitude quake jolts Northern California

The quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
Representative image
Representative imageIANS
IANS

LOS ANGELES: An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the Northern California coast, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

In its report, the USGS said the quake on Sunday was recorded 74.3 miles west-northwest of Eureka and 63.5 miles west of Petrolia near Humboldt County.

It was first reported at 11.44 a.m. on Sunday morning with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and was later downgraded to 5.5, CBS News quoted the USGS as saying.

The quake was felt in Ferndale, Loleta, Fortuna, Whitehorn and Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater in the region, reports The Los Angeles Times.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Northern California
US Geological Survey Data
US Geological Survey
Northern California earth quake
5.6 magnitude earthquake
Ferndale
Loleta
Fortuna
Whitehorn
Eureka
Humboldt County

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in