"You are too popular..." Biden's praise for PM Modi during Quad Summit

HIROSHIMA: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi very popular, United States President said that he is running out of tickets for the Indian leader's event being organized during his (PM Modi's) visit to the US next month, according to the sources.

On Saturday, during the Quad meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, President Biden came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program PM Modi.

Biden, while talking to PM Modi, said, "You are demonstrating that democracies matter," according to the sources. "You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner (during PM Modi's visit to the US in June) for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular," Sources quoted him saying.

He further stated that PM Modi has made a significant impact on everything, including what the other three members doing in QUAD. "You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific.

You are making a difference," Biden added. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also present when US President was speaking to PM Modi.

Both PM Albanese and Biden complained to PM Modi about their peculiar challenges. PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap.

To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph." PM Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the United States on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed through a press statement.