Biden, Sunak, Macron arrive at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan

HIROSHIMA: US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday arrived at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed them at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the leaders posed for the pictures.

For his visit to Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, US President Joe Biden was accompanied by his wife Jill Biden. UK PM Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Murty visited Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park (Genbaku Dome) – the only structure left standing in the area, depicting the aftermath where the world’s first atomic bomb was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945.

US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.