North Carolina upholds 12-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON: Lawmakers in the US state of North Carolina have voted to override the Democratic Governor's veto of a ban on most abortions after 12 weeks.

Officially known as the Care for Women, Children and Families Act, it was passed by the state Senate along party lines on May 4, a day after being passed by North Carolina's House of Representatives, reports the BBC.

The measure was vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper at a rally on May 13. He said the bill would stand "in the way of progress" and "turn the clock back 50 years on women's health".

The legislation bans abortion at 12 weeks except in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies. It mandates that any abortions taking place after that period be carried out in a hospital.

The exceptions in the case of rape and incest are until 20 weeks of pregnancy, or in the event of a "life-limiting anomaly", up to 24 weeks.

But on Tuesday, the state Senate voted 30-20 and the House by 72-48 to override the veto.

A single Republican defector could have tipped the outcome the other way.

The law, which also restricts use of abortions pills after 10 weeks of pregnancy and puts in place additional requirements, will now take effect on July 1.

Protesters gathered at the statehouse on Tuesday and shouted "Shame! Shame! Shame!" after the vote, the BBC reported.

Near-total abortion bans have been passed by 14 states in the US since the Supreme Court ended the nationwide right to abortion last year.

North Carolina saw a 37 per cent increase in abortions following the Supreme Court ruling, according to the Society of Family Planning, a non-profit.

The increase was largely driven by women travelling to North Carolina from other parts of the southern US, where restrictions are now largely restricted, it said.