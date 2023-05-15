MIT-World Peace University launches Asia's first Subsea research lab

PUNE: MIT-World Peace University (WPU) has built the first-ever subsea research lab in Asia, with an aim to foster multi-disciplinary talent for the global oil and gas industry, the institute said on Monday.

Called the Centre for Subsea Engineering Research (CSER), the lab showcases a working prototype of deep-water offshore petroleum operations, revolutionising the way in which future workforce can be trained for the energy sector.

The state-of-the-art laboratory is the brainchild of the Department of Petroleum Engineering (PE) at MIT-WPU, and was built in partnership with Aker Solutions.

“With the launch of the Subsea Research Lab, we are taking a significant step towards achieving our goal of providing real-world, cutting-edge training and education to our students,” said Dr Samarth Patwardhan, head of the subsea lab, Professor in Petroleum Engineering, as well as the Director of Research and Development at the university, in a statement.

“We are confident that this state-of-the-art facility will not only benefit our students, but also the industry as a whole, by producing highly skilled and competent professionals who are ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

The subsea laboratory has a vast range of applications, including hands-on academic curriculum experiments for petroleum engineering undergraduate and postgraduate students, joint professional training programmes with industry experts in subsea and Industrial Safety and Health Engineering (ISHE), subsea engineering awareness programmes and tours for college and school students as well as industry professionals.

“Our partnership with MIT-WPU is a significant step towards addressing the skill gap and nurturing diverse skill sets across multiple disciplines to support the needs of the global oil and gas industry,” said Parag Paranajape, Manager of Systems Engineering, Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions has supported MIT-WPU on this project from concept to completion including the laboratory’s design, procurement, fabrication, installations, assembly, and equipment testing.

The facility also provides hands-on training using real-time drilling and well controlled systems for drilling and simulation experiments.

It is an all-encompassing resource for those seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in subsea engineering.

The lab further intends to collaborate with industry and government, both on the national as well as international front, for initiating joint research projects, which can lead to knowledge generation and enhance the energy security of the country, the institute said.