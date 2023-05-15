Maryam Nawaz demands Chief Justice of Pakistan Bandial’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz has demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial's resignation, the media reported.

She made the demand at a protest gathering outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, maintaining that "free and fair elections are not possible until Umar Ata Bandial remains the country's top judge", Dawn reported.

"The election will be held at its scheduled time after you step down," she said, addressing the CJP, Dawn reported.

"All of you should be aware that the anarchy and crisis that has taken over the country today, the place of its genesis was not Zaman Park as much as Umar Ata Bandial's post.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of doing what "terrorists or Pakistan's enemies could not do".

While addressing supporters during the PDM sit-in outside the Supreme Court, she said: "He and his wife stole the public's money and then bought plots from this money."

Maryam went on to say that Imran "trained" his "minions" at Zaman Park and set fire to the Jinnah House.

"But when this man appeared before the court, the CJP expressed pleasure over meeting him," Dawn reported.

The PML-N Chief Organiser has accused the Supreme Court of imposing a "judicial martial law" in Pakistan.

Addressing Pakistan Democratic Movement protesters outside the apex court, she said: "Today, when the army is standing with the democracy and Constitution of Pakistan, the fifth martial law in Pakistan, judicial martial law has been imposed from this building."