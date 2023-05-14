No Islamabad cop attends Pakistan SC security meet as protests loom

ISLAMABAD: A meeting was held presided over by the Pakistan Supreme Court's registrar, to review the security arrangements for the SC in view of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) planned protest outside its premises on Monday but no representative of the Islamabad police attended the huddle, local media reported.

The SC registrar expressed his concerns over the lack of cooperation by the Islamabad police.

A day earlier, PDM president and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the ruling coalition would stage a peaceful demonstration outside the top court building over its "unjust behaviour", shortly after the Islamabad High Court granted PTI Chairman Imran Khan interim bail for two weeks in the Al-Qadir Trust case as well as other ones registered against him anywhere in the country, barring the authorities from arresting him till May 15, The Express Tribune reported.

"We have decided that we will protest against this behaviour. As someone who is representing the PDM, I appeal to the entire nation to reach Islamabad on Monday. We will stage a sit-in and protest in huge numbers," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

On Thursday, the top court came to the rescue of the deposed premier as it declared his arrest from the premises of the IHC on Tuesday as illegal and directed his immediate release.