Thai candidates parade through Bangkok before Sunday vote

BANGKOK: From the back of open-top trucks and cars, candidates of Thailand's political parties drove through Bangkok on Saturday, as a months-long campaign that could usher in a new government for the first time in nearly a decade drew to a close.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha faces an uphill battle to retain power in Sunday's general election, with opposition parties including Pheu Thai and Move Forward surging in popularity, according to opinion polls.

Thailand has about 52 million eligible voters, including 3.3 million aged 18 to 22 who can vote for the first time, with pro-military, royalist conservatives and the populist opposition vying for their endorsement.

The polls suggest that their ballots could end nearly a decade of governments either led or backed by military and conservative forces.

On the back of a bright red car, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin - two prime ministerial candidates for Pheu Thai - waved to onlookers.