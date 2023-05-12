5.44-magnitude quake hits California

WASHINGTON: An earthquake, measuring 5.44 on the Richter Scale, jolted 4km SW of East Shore, US state of California.

The quake rocked the region at 23:19:41 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre of the quake was initially determined to be at 40.216 degrees North Latitude and 121.109 degrees West Longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.