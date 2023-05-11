Pak Supreme Court terms Imran’s arrest as illegal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's arrest "illegal," and also directed for his immediate release, reported ARY News. The major relief for the former prime minister came shortly after he was presented in court.

Khan, who was removed from office as prime minister last year in April, was ordered by the SC to present himself at 4:30 pm, but he was produced at around 5:40 pm, more than an hour later.

He was carried in a 15-vehicle convoy. Khan was ordered to appear in court after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial described the PTI leader's detention from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises as a mighty disgrace to the country's legal system, as per ARY News.