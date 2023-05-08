Nepal government initiates demolition of Kalanki-Koteshwar road section

KATHMANDU: Nepal government has initiated the demolition of the Kalanki-Koteshwar road section under the ring road, constructed with the Chinese government's financial assistance, EPardafas reported.

According to EPardafas, four years after the completion of its construction, the basement has sustained damage and is now slated for demolition and rebuilding. As per the road department's statement, the demolition of the road in the Kalanki-Balkhu section has already commenced following the "basement failure".

As per head of the road division office in Kathmandu, Narayan Prasad Nihure, it has been informed that the black sheet used for the construction of the road is facing issues such as flowing, cracking and breaking, resulting in the road being demolished and rebuilt.

As the Chinese government has already provided the necessary funds, the financing responsibility for the construction of the road will now be taken up by the Nepalese government, with support from the World Bank. The project aims to construct around one kilometre of road from Khasibazar to Balkhu with this assistance.

Nihure explained, "When the basement was damaged, it resulted in damage to the black sheet as well. We are planning to address the various issues such as pressing, splitting, and cracking of the black sheet. Once we have resolved these issues, we will proceed with the installation of a new base to pitch again."

According to him, there was a significant "base failure" in the previous blacktop, making an upgrade necessary. Following a thorough quality check of the road, the department has commenced designing the necessary improvements.

According to EPardafas, the Nepal government and China's Shanghai Construction Group Company Limited had on December 18, 2012, signed a road construction agreement.

As per the terms of the agreement, China was responsible for extending an 8-lane, 10.4-kilometre road from Koteshwar to Kalanki over the course of five years. Despite the initial target completion date being set for early February 2019, the project experienced a two-year delay due to the earthquake and blockade.

On January 28, 2019, the then Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, officially handed over the key of the road to former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during a program at the Khumaltar-based Office of National Trust for Nature Conservation, according to EPardafas.